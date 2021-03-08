TURKEYS PRESIDENT, FIRST LADY MARK INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY

Turkey's president, first lady, and leading officials and politicians marked International Women's Day on Monday, honoring women across the globe.

"I congratulate the March 8 International Women's Day of all women, who are the hope of humanity with their love, efforts and sacrifices," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement, adding: "Once again, I strongly condemn all kinds of physical and mental violence and discrimination against women, which I regard as a crime against humanity."

First Lady Emine Erdoğan marked the day on Twitter, saying: "Each time a woman gets hurt, humanity itself gets hurt. In our struggle against all forms of violence, we will unite. We will continue to work to empower women in every field. I congratulate all women on March 8 International Women's Day, with the hope that it leads to new awareness."

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın took to Twitter to mark the occasion, saying: "Happy March 8 International Women's Day; I wish for a world where all women are treated with dignity and equity as human beings. I kiss the hands of the mothers of our martyrs."

Kalın added that the government would work in every legal and social field to eliminate violence against women.

Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan congratulated working women whom she said "enlighten the world with their love and affection, add value and beauty to every area their hands touch."

Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül also saluted women, "chiefly the mothers of our heroic martyrs." He said: "It is women who knead the dough of humanity with compassion, mercy and justice, who teach people how to be human, how to remain human."

"May women forgive us. Their sacrifices have yet to receive the reward they deserve. The things that they cultivated with love were not preserved with the same care. Life could have been better if their words had more impact. Because power and compassion are inseparable in women," said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on social media.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Twitter: "Happy March 8 International Women's Day to all women who add energy to our energy, strength to our strength, and meaning to our lives."

Lütfi Elvan, treasury and finance minister, said: "I congratulate the jewels of our crown, our mothers, sisters and daughters, and all women, who always glorify our country, our nation and us with their sacrifice, dedication and achievements." He condemned "all kinds of violence against women and curse those who raise their hands against women."

"I congratulate and express my respect for all of our women, mothers and daughters, with whom we share life, who add goodness and beauty to the world, build our today and tomorrow with great effort and heart, and stand with us shoulder-to-shoulder in every moment of life," said Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu in a separate statement.

Murat Kurum, environment and urbanization minister, remarked: "Our environment is entrusted to you... Happy March 8 International Women's Day to all women who aim to beautify their surroundings at every moment of their life with their labor, knowledge, compassion and love."

Ömer Çelik, the spokesperson for Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, said on Twitter: "We will continue the struggle for a safe and fair life for all women who are the targets of violence and whose labor is ignored. A life worthy of human dignity is established by the power of women."