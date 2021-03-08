Erdoğan aide: Turkey to keep pressing US to stop supporting YPG terror group

Turkey will continue to ask the US to stop supporting the PYD/YPG terror group as it is affecting relations between the two countries, the Turkish presidential spokesperson said.

"The US side must understand Turkey's national security concerns regarding the PKK"-referring to the parent group of the Syrian-based terror group PYD/YPG- Ibrahim Kalın said in an interview with Bloomberg on Saturday.

"Our relationship can function in a very constructive way where we can empower each other mutually and can address joint issues or concerns together," Kalın added.

US support to the PYD/YPG also threatens Syria's territorial and political integrity and causes other tensions and problems within the country, he said.

The YPG and its political wing, the PYD, are the Syrian offshoots of the PKK, a designated terror organization in the US and Turkey. In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Turkey has repeatedly objected to the US support for its "reliable ally" the PKK/PYD in Syria, including supply of arms and equipment.

'CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE' ON S-400 ISSUE

Addressing US objections to Turkey acquiring missile defense from Russia, Kalın said that Turkey could acquire the US-made Patriot missile system in addition to Russia's S-400 system.

"We believe we can have the Patriots. We can have these S-400s that will not be integrated into the NATO defense system," he added, rebuffing concerns that the S-400s would compromise alliance defense.

Kalın stressed that such issues can be resolved through "constructive dialogue, by being open and candid," but added that US policymakers should also understand how serious these issues are for Turkey.

"They go to the very heart of our national security concerns. Turkey's S-400 decision wasn't taken overnight," he said.

On the US argument that the S-400s pose "a threat" to US F-35 jet fighters, Kalın said Turkey has repeatedly proposed examining the issue from a technical point of view.

"They refused and then said it's not a technical issue but a political issue. OK, so what is the political issue? The fact that we are buying this from Russia? Let's talk about that and how we can address this issue together," he said.

He also told how and when Turkey purchased the S-400, there were also "some points of disagreement" with Russia, but they were overcome through "constructive dialogue."

Kalın asked why the same approach cannot be taken in settling issues with the US.

"If another country comes to us with a maximalist position and demand you know, it's either my way or the highway, that kind of attitude pushes you in other directions," he said.

In April 2017, when its protracted efforts to buy Patriot air defense from the US proved fruitless, Turkey signed a contract with Russia to acquire the S-400 system.

US officials have voiced opposition to their deployment, claiming they would be incompatible with NATO systems and would expose F-35 jets to possible Russian subterfuge.

Turkey, however, stressed that the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems, and poses no threat to the alliance or its armament.

It has repeatedly urged a working group to clear up the technical compatibility issues.







