US looking for more ways to aid Saudis against attacks

The US is exploring additional ways it can help Saudi Arabia fend off attacks from outside of its borders, the Biden administration said Monday

The announcement comes one day after two oil infrastructure sites were targeted in a series of drone and ballistic missile attacks over the weekend.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the US is "alarmed" by the "unacceptable and dangerous" attacks, which imperil the lives of civilians working at the facilities, including Americans.

"As part of our interagency process, we'll look for ways to improve support for Saudi Arabia's ability to defend its territory against threats," she said.

Psaki did not specify what additional measures the US is contemplating.

On Sunday, key oil infrastructure in the eastern Saudi cities of Ras Tanur, and Dhahran were targeted by a ballistic missile and drone strikes.

Speculation regarding the perpetrators has largely focused on Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have been responsible for waves of such attacks in the past.

But an anonymous advisor to the Saudi royal court told the Wall Street Journal that the attack on Ran Tanura did not emanate from Yemen, but instead came from either Iraq or Iran.

"All indications point to Iran," the advisor said.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back rebel territorial gains.

According to UN estimates, the conflict has claimed at least 233,000 lives, with millions facing starvation and in need of humanitarian assistance.





