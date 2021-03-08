1 more family joins anti-PKK sit-in protest in Turkey

One more family on Monday joined an ongoing sit-in protest in southeastern Turkey against the PKK terror group and its Syrian offshoot YPG.

The protest began on Sept. 3, 2019, when three mothers said their children had been forcibly recruited by PKK terrorists. The sit-in outside the office of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which the government accuses of having links to the PKK, has been growing since then in Diyarbakir province.

Hamza Kaya said he joined the sit-in for his brother Vahdettin Kaya, who was kidnapped 10 years ago when he was in his last year of university at the age of 23.

"I want my brother from the HDP and I'll never leave without him. If my brother sees and hears me, let him run and surrender. The family is distraught, waiting for him to call us and surrender to the security forces," said Kaya.

He added that he would continue to take part in the sit-in until his brother came back.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.