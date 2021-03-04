Activists hail Turkey’s call for Kashmir dispute resolution

The Kashmiri diaspora has hailed Turkey's call for easing restrictions in Indian-administered Kashmir and peaceful resolution of the lingering dispute at the ongoing 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Ghulam Nabi Fai, a US-based Kashmiri lobbyist, said in a statement to Anadolu Agency: "This has been the consistent policy of [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan administration to sensitize the world opinion to help bring parties concerned together to resolve the Kashmir dispute for the sake of peace and security not only in Kashmir but in the region of South Asia."

Addressing the UNHRC session via video link on Feb. 22, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said: "We reiterate our call to the Indian government to ease the current restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir. We wish the resolution of the issue through peaceful means based on relevant UN resolutions and the legitimate expectations of people of Jammu-Kashmir."

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir were heartened to listen to Mr. Çavuşoğlu explaining before the world body the principle aspect of the Kashmir issue," said Fai, adding that the Turkish statement is "consistent" with the official statements made by UN chief Antonio Guterres.

Quoting Guterres' spokesman, Fai said the UN chief said on Aug. 8, 2019: "The position of the United Nations on this region is governed by the Charter of the United Nations and applicable Security Council resolutions."

The Kashmiri expat, however, regretted that the UN chief "keeps repeating the mantra that he will mediate in the dispute only if both India and Pakistan agree."

"Predictably, the Indian government in so many words has conveyed to the Secretary-General, [to] mind his own business and not to intervene in the dispute. We are amazed that the Secretary-General takes the 'no' of India as an answer," said Fai.

The time has come for the world powers to address the "bone of contention" of a possible "nuclear confrontation between India and Pakistan", which is the long-standing issue of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

'MASS RAPES'

In a separate statement, the Legal Forum for Kashmir (LFOVK) also shared "heartfelt gratitude" to Turkey for "expressing the aspirations of Kashmiris at the United Nations Human Rights Council".

"Kashmiris stand with the people, government and leadership of Turkey under His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan who has become the voice of Kashmiris at appropriate forums by seeking the attention of the international community towards Kashmir and reminded them of promises made to Kashmiris since 1947," said the Islamabad-based legal advocacy group.

"The statement made on the first day of the two-week-long UNHRC session brought joy to millions of Kashmiris that there are still many who stand for justice and care for oppressed and persecuted communities," the statement said.

Referring to its human rights report, the forum said more than 470 people, including suspected militants and Indian troops, were killed in gunfights and "staged" clashes in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020.

On Tuesday, when world leaders will address the second day of UNHRC, the forum said: "They must not forget the victims of mass rape committed by Indian occupying forces in Kunan village of Kupwara district."

"It was a deadly intervening night of Feb. 23 and 24 [in 1991] when Indian occupational forces raided Kunan village and committed mass rapes of the womenfolk of the village," the group said.

In 1991, Indian Army soldiers allegedly raped nearly 100 women in the Kashmiri villages of Kunan and Poshpora, according to the Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolutions.

Amnesty International also reported citing residents that at least "23 women were raped at gunpoint in their homes by soldiers."

Decades later, the survivors are still fighting for justice as the army denies the allegations. Kashmiris in Pakistan and around the world mark Feb. 23 as Kashmiri Women's Resistance Day.

Kashmir is held by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full. China also holds a small sliver of Kashmir. Since they were partitioned in 1947, the two countries have fought three wars -- in 1948, 1965 and 1971 -- with two of them over Kashmir.

Some Kashmiri groups in Jammu and Kashmir have been fighting against Indian rule for independence or unification with neighboring Pakistan.

According to several human rights organizations, thousands of people have reportedly been killed in the conflict in the region since 1989.



