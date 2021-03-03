Turkish vice president receives Georgian FM

Turkey's vice president on Wednesday received the foreign minister of Georgia on an official visit to the Turkish capital Ankara.

In his office at the presidential palace, Vice President Fuat Oktay met Daviz Zalkaliani, whose Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu also attended the closed-door meeting, according to diplomatic sources.

Congratulating the new government in Tbilisi that took office last month, Oktay invited Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili to visit Turkey as well.

In addition to bilateral relations, the enhancement of commercial ties under the free trade agreement between the two countries in the aftermath of the novel coronavirus pandemic were on the agenda.

They also agreed on intensifying efforts on the Silk Railroad, a railway-corridor project to connect Asia and Europe.



