Turkey confirms 11,520 new COVID-19 infections

Turkey on Wednesday reported 11,520 new coronavirus cases, including 689 symptomatic patients.

With the new cases, the country's overall caseload surpassed 2.73 million, and the tally of fatalities stands at 28,771 after 65 people died over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

As many as 7,191 won their battle against the disease, bringing the number of recoveries to near 2.6 million.

More than 33.57 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, including 138,018 in the last 24 hours.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,224.

On Monday, Turkey started easing weekend curfews, while continuing weeknight curfews to stem the virus' spread. The country also allowed more face-to-face education and restaurant dining, based on local risk assessment.

Since December 2019, when the first cases were detected in Wuhan, China, the pandemic has claimed over 2.55 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Some 114.89 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 64.99 million, according to figures by the US' Johns Hopkins University.