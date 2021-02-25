Turkish forces nab 3 FETO suspects trying to flee to Greece

Three suspected members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) trying to escape to Greece were caught along the border in northwestern Turkey, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The suspects were arrested while trying to cross the border in Edirne province, the ministry said in a statement.

Security teams identified them as dismissed public servants with links to FETO, it added.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were martyred and 2,734 injured.

Turkey accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.