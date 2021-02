U.S. State Department Spokesman Ned Price speaks to reporters during a news briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Pool

The upcoming release of intelligence on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi will be a step toward ensuring accountability, President Joe Biden's administration said Thursday.

"It's an important step in the direction of transparency. Transparency, as it often is, is an element of accountability," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.