13 YPG/PKK terror suspects remanded in custody in Turkey

A total of 13 suspected members of the YPG/PKK terror group were remanded in custody in southeastern Turkey, police sources said on Saturday.

They were among 17 individuals arrested on Feb. 12 in anti-terror operations in provinces of Sanliurfa, Siirt, Diyarbakir, Mardin, Hatay, Osmaniye, Adana, Çorum, Usak, and Istanbul, according to the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The remaining four suspects were released under judicial control, the sources added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.



