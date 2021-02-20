Turkey qualify for EuroBasket 2022

Turkey qualified for EuroBasket 2022 on Saturday after the Netherlands defeated Croatia 65-57 in qualifiers.
Yannick Franke was the highest scorer of the Dutch team with 15 points, whereas Keye van der Vuurst de Vries scored 11 points in a Group D game at Istanbul's BJK Akatlar Sports Hall.
For the losing side, Zeljko Sakic produced a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds but his performance could not avoid a loss to the Netherlands.
Turkey claimed a 88-80 victory over Sweden in another Group D game on Saturday.
Croatia, the Netherlands, and Turkey advanced to EuroBasket 2022.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Croatia*
|5
|4
|1
|2.
|Netherlands*
|5
|3
|2
|3.
|Turkey*
|5
|2
|3
|4.
|Sweden
|5
|1
|4