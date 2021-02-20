 Contact Us
Turkey qualify for EuroBasket 2022

Published February 21,2021
Turkey qualified for EuroBasket 2022 on Saturday after the Netherlands defeated Croatia 65-57 in qualifiers.

Yannick Franke was the highest scorer of the Dutch team with 15 points, whereas Keye van der Vuurst de Vries scored 11 points in a Group D game at Istanbul's BJK Akatlar Sports Hall.

For the losing side, Zeljko Sakic produced a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds but his performance could not avoid a loss to the Netherlands.

Turkey claimed a 88-80 victory over Sweden in another Group D game on Saturday.

Croatia, the Netherlands, and Turkey advanced to EuroBasket 2022.

GROUP D:

TEAM P W L
1. Croatia* 5 4 1
2. Netherlands* 5 3 2
3. Turkey* 5 2 3
4. Sweden 5 1 4