Turkey qualify for EuroBasket 2022

Turkey qualified for EuroBasket 2022 on Saturday after the Netherlands defeated Croatia 65-57 in qualifiers.

Yannick Franke was the highest scorer of the Dutch team with 15 points, whereas Keye van der Vuurst de Vries scored 11 points in a Group D game at Istanbul's BJK Akatlar Sports Hall.

For the losing side, Zeljko Sakic produced a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds but his performance could not avoid a loss to the Netherlands.

Turkey claimed a 88-80 victory over Sweden in another Group D game on Saturday.

Croatia, the Netherlands, and Turkey advanced to EuroBasket 2022.

GROUP D: