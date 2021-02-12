Turkish forces arrest 4 suspect over links to PKK terror group

Security forces in southeastern Turkey arrested four suspects over alleged links to the PKK terrorist organization, security sources said on Friday.

Gendarmerie teams in Adıyaman province arrested four suspects for allegedly providing food, as well as logistical and financial support, to the terror group, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Three of the suspects were remanded in custody, while one was released on condition of judicial control.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.





