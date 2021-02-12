Bayern Munich to sign Leipzig defender Upamecano

France defender Dayot Upamecano will leave RB Leipzig for Bayern Munich after the season, Bayern board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzic told the Bild paper in an interview published late Friday.

Upamecano, 22, is to join Munich until 2026 as the winners of six trophies over the past months activated a release clause of 43 million euros (52 million dollars) in the player's contract.

"I was always convinced that we had a good concept. We presented him with our vision for his career at FC Bayern," Salihamidzic said.

"At the end of a long process the player, the family and the management were convinced that Bayern are the right partners."

Leipzig sports director Markus Kroesche did not want to confirm a transfer of Upamecano who is contracted until 2023, telling Sky TV only he has the release clause.

Bayern and Leipzig had recently confirmed that the Bundesliga champions were in talks with the centre back who was also sought by other European top clubs.

Upamecano was not in the starting 11 of Leipzig's Bundesliga match Friday against Augsburg. he has been at the club since 2017.











