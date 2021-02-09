Scientist returns Turkey, sets example to young minds

Özkan Doğanay, who left his career at Oxford University and worked on lung imaging devices at Ege University, where he graduated, is leading a young research group of 20 people.

Doğanay, 38 and father of two from Aegean Izmir province, graduated from Ege University Physics Department in 2007 and received his master's degree from Ryerson University in Toronto, Canada, with a scholarship.

Working on lung imaging systems, Doğanay worked as a research assistant at the same university for a year after his master's degree. The Turkish scientist completed his doctorate at the University of Western Ontario and won a national cancer research scholarship with his studies in Canada.

Developing techniques that will provide early diagnosis and diagnosis of radiation-induced lung pneumonia with magnetic resonance imaging, Doğanay transferred to Oxford University in the UK upon the proposal received in 2015.

He also worked on imaging techniques for the early diagnosis and diagnosis of lung diseases in the UK.

Doğanay decided to continue his works at Ege University upon invitation of the university's rector, returned to Turkey as part of the "Leading International Researchers Program" of Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK) in 2019.

Twenty students also accompany the scientist, who continues his studies in the lung imaging laboratory established by TUBITAK and the university within the university's Health Sciences Institute's body.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Doğanay said that he always had the idea of returning to his country when he went abroad.

"Turkey is doing an outstanding job with technology developed in recent years. I was always following the works at Ege University, where I graduated. Upon the invitation of our rector, I decided to return to Turkey. Living for a year, I see that I made the right decision," he mentioned.

Saying that they keep working on developing a lung imaging device for the early diagnosis and diagnosis of COPD, asthma, and COVID-19 diseases in the imaging laboratory, he stressed that they make efforts day and night to succeed.

"Our students are also very excited. We do not doubt that the result will be good. Currently, the work on preparing the prototype of the device continues. I think we will announce good news soon," he added.

Expressing his happiness to live in and serve his country, Doğanay also called on Turkish scientists abroad to be open to Turkish universities' invitations.





