Turkey reports 7,900 daily coronavirus cases

Turkey on Friday reported some 7,900 new infections with coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry data.

Among 7,901 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours were 620 symptomatic patients, official figures showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is currently above 2.51 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 26,577 with 110 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 8,217 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus for more than 2.4 million recoveries in total.

Over 30.34 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, with 142,538 done since Thursday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition dropped to 1,423

On Jan.14, Turkey began a mass COVID-vaccination campaign, starting with healthcare workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines.

So far, over 2.59 million people in the country have received their first doses of the Chinese vaccine CoronaVac, according to the Health Ministry.

Since last December, Turkey has been implementing curfew on weeknights and a full weekend curfew to curb the spread of the virus.

The pandemic has claimed more than 2.28 million lives in 192 countries and regions since December 2019.

Over 105 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now more than 58.42 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.