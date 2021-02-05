MORE THAN 10 PKK TERROR SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN TURKEYS BITLIS PROVINCE

Turkish gendarmerie forces on Friday arrested 11 people over their alleged links to the PKK terror group in Istanbul and the eastern province of Bitlis.

Local gendarmerie teams in Bitlis conducted an operation to nab the suspects, who had been identified as members of the PKK terror group, a statement by the governor's office said.

In Bitlis-based operation which was carried out in Istanbul simultaneously, the teams also seized a Kalashnikov infantry rifle, a large number of cartridges, two unlicensed shotguns, nine smart mobile phones, and a hand-held camera.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people including women, children and infants.









