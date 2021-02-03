Georgia to allow in Turkish nationals without vaccines

Georgia on Wednesday added Turkey to its list of countries whose unvaccinated nationals would be allowed into the country with just a negative novel coronavirus test result.

Natia Turnava, the country's minister of economy and sustainable development, said that Turkish nationals with a negative PCR test result would not need a vaccine report to be allowed to travel to Georgia.

Turnava said that with the decision, international flights would increase and bring more tourists to the country, adding that this would have positive effects on the markets.

The Georgian government decided on Jan. 29 that only citizens of EU countries, Israel, Switzerland, the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain would be able to enter Georgia without a vaccine report.

Foreigners who can only enter the country with a negative PCR test have to get a COVID-19 test once again on their third day.

The application will only be valid for those who travel to the country by plane.





