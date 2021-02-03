GALLERY

Turkey's locally-made driverless electric bus ready to be exported

Turkey's first locally manufactured driverless electric bus, Karsan Atak Electric, is ready to be exported, the CEO of the vehicle maker Karsan told Anadolu Agency.

