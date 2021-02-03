Turkey's first locally manufactured driverless electric bus, Karsan Atak Electric, is ready to be exported, the CEO of the vehicle maker Karsan told Anadolu Agency. Turkey's first locally manufactured driverless electric bus, Karsan Atak Electric, is ready to be exported, the CEO of the vehicle maker Karsan told Anadolu Agency. The company completed export deals for two busses so far, Okan Baş said. 'We've sold one to Romania, it will work as a shuttle in a technopark there. Then we will send a vehicle to the US in May-June,' he said, adding that the company is also in talks with other countries. Pointing that the company has been selling electric vehicles in the market for three years, Baş said that as a commercialized and mass production, Autonomous Atak Electric is the first in the US and Europe. The test drive of the bus was completed with the attendance of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday.