Another mother joins anti-YPG/PKK sit-in in SE Turkey

Another family joined a months-long sit-in protest against the PKK terror group in southeastern Turkey on Monday.

The protest began on Sept. 3, 2019, in Diyarbakır province when three mothers said their children had been forcibly recruited by YPG/PKK terrorists.

The sit-in outside the office of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which the government accuses of having links to the YPG/PKK terror group, has been growing every day.

Selvi Öztürk, a mother from the southern Kilis province, joined the protest for her son Süleyman who was kidnapped by the PKK six years ago.

"If you hear me and see me, come back, my son. End this longing, my child. Come and let me embrace you," Ozturk said.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.