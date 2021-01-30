25 irregular migrants held in western Turkey

A total of 25 irregular migrants were held by security forces in the western province of Afyonkarahisar on Saturday.

The migrants entered Turkey through illegal means, security sources said.

As part of an operation focusing on irregular migrants who entered the country illegally, the security teams checked gardens, parks and streets.

Their procedures at the police department are ongoing.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey hosts nearly 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world.