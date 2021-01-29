Weekend curfew in effect across Turkey

A passenger ferry sails in the Bosphorus during a nation-wide weekend curfew which was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Istanbul, Turkey January 24, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

The weekend-long curfew in the country began on Friday at 9:00 p.m. local time (1800GMT) and will end on Monday 5:00 a.m. local time (0200GMT).

Certain sectors such as production, supply, health and agriculture are exempt from the curfew and supermarkets, grocery stores, butchers, and dried fruit shops will operate between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (0700-1400GMT) over the weekend.

Turkey's overall case tally stands at 2.46 million, with recoveries topping 2.34 million and death toll reaching 25,736.

The pandemic has claimed more than 2.19 million lives in 192 countries and regions since it originated in China in December 2019.

Over 101.68 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries over 56.23 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.