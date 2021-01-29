Turkey completes 400+ aid projects in N. Syria in 2020

More than 400 humanitarian aid projects were carried out in northern Syria last year, a local Turkish authority said.

With the peaceful and secure environment established in northern Syria's Tal Abyad and Rasulayn districts after Turkey's Operation Peace Spring, the Syria Support and Coordination Center (SUDKOM), a division of the governor's office of Turkey's Sanliurfa province, continues to carry out humanitarian activities "without any let-up".

At least 426 humanitarian aid activities were carried out in 2020 by Turkey's Red Crescent in coordination with the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and support from other NGOs, according to the governor's office.

Through its aid agencies and organizations, Turkey distributed 3,811 food packages, 78,172 bottles of water, 109,600 food packets, 130,818 miscellaneous food packages, 5,059 hygiene sets, 29,700 servings of hot food, 9,737 tons of flour, 455,720 loaves of bread, 11,202 blankets, 2,433 beds, 302,554 pairs of shoes, 18,576 diapers, 14,564 toys, 556,533 non-food aid packs, 3,015 packs of wafers and 80,570 packs of milk.

Tal Abyad and Rasulayn districts were cleared of terrorists during Turkey's Operation Peace Spring, which was launched on Oct. 9, 2019.

The military action was initiated to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria, east of the Euphrates River, to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.