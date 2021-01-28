Turkey sends 20,000 more vaccine doses to Northern Cyprus

Turkey on Thursday delivered another batch of coronavirus vaccine produced by China's Sinovac to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

As many as 20,000 doses of CoronaVac were brought to the TRNC in air ambulance belonging to the Turkish Health Ministry.

"Turkey has always been by our side, and the supply of vaccines is further proof," TRNC Health Minister Ali Pilli told Anadolu Agency.

He appreciated the Turkish leadership for their efforts, adding that thanks to Ankara the vaccination campaign will continue.

On Jan. 14, Turkey sent the first shipment of 20,000 doses, soon after which TRNC began the immunization. The first phase continued from Jan. 15-22.



