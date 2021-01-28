New York nursing home coronavirus deaths undercounted

Coronavirus-related deaths in nursing homes across New York state may have been undercounted, according to a report released Thursday.

The study included a sample of 62 nursing homes, or 10% of total facilities in the state. It said a larger number of residents died from COVID-19 than Department of Health data reflected.

"Deaths associated with nursing homes in New York state appear to be undercounted by Department of Health by approximately 50%," said the report by State Attorney General.

While nursing homes reported 1,914 deaths from the virus, the state's health department said only 1,229 deaths occurred at those facilities, it added.

"As the pandemic and our investigations continue, it is imperative that we understand why the residents of nursing homes in New York unnecessarily suffered at such an alarming rate," Letitia James said in a statement.

"While we cannot bring back the individuals we lost to this crisis, this report seeks to offer transparency that the public deserves and to spur increased action to protect our most vulnerable residents," she added.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo promised last year to make "a special effort" to protect nursing homes last spring and later ordered James to investigate how facilities were complying with COVID-19 guidelines.

New York has the most total deaths Thursday from COVID-19 across the country with 42,887, according to Johns Hopkins University data.