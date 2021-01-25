Turkey reports over 5,600 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 5,642 cases, including 671 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, Health Ministry data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 2.43 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 25,210, with 137 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 6,682 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.31 million.

More than 28.64 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, with 151,109 since Sunday, said official data.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition dropped to 1,808.

Turkey began a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, starting with healthcare workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines.

So far, over 1.2 million people have received their first doses of CoronaVac, the vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech.

Since last month Turkey has also been imposing nighttime and weekend curfews to curb the spread of the virus.

Since it emerged in December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 2.13 million lives in 192 countries and regions, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 99.3 million cases and over 54.8 million recoveries have been reported worldwide.