9 FETO-linked suspects arrested in Turkey
Turkish security forces arrested nine people over alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, security sources said on Monday.
As a result of the investigation by the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in the eastern Erzincan province, police teams conducted simultaneous operations in seven provinces and arrested the suspects, including three active-duty soldiers.
FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.