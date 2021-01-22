Turkey reports over 5,900 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 5,967 cases, including 734 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, Health Ministry data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 2.41 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 24,789 with 149 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 6,018 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.29 million.

More than 28 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, with 163,342 since Thursday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition dropped to 2,003.

Last week, Turkey began a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign, starting with healthcare workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccine.

So far, over 1.1 million people in the country have received their first doses of China's CoronaVac vaccine, according to the Health Ministry.

Since last month, Turkey has been imposing curfews as part of its efforts to curb the virus' spread.

The pandemic has claimed more than 2 million lives in 191 countries and regions since it originated in China in December 2019.

Over 97.6 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries nearing 54 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.