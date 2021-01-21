Top Turkish and Azerbaijani officials discuss cooperation

Oktay welcomed the proposal by Asadov to hold a meeting on the issue.

"It would also be great for us. We could host you in Turkey, and go through all the issues together. There are many new things we have to do in the new period," Oktay said.

Azerbaijani officials were invited to pay a visit to Turkey in February.

Asadov also greeted Oktay on his birthday, adding that: "You do significant things for Turkey. Not only for Turkey but also for the brotherly Azerbaijan."