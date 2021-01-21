Turkey-EU relations on better footing - foreign policy chief

Turkey and the European Union have started the year positively and steps to restart talks with Greece over hydrocarbons in the Mediterranean are welcome, the bloc's top envoy said on Thursday.

"We have seen an improvement in the overall atmosphere ... we strongly wish to see a sustainable de-escalation in the eastern Mediterranean," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu before their meeting.









