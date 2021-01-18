17 FETO terror suspects get prison time

A Turkish court on Monday handed down jail terms to 17 suspected members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) for orchestrating the 2016 defeated coup.

They were accused of attempting to take control of the intelligence department and prevent intelligence functions in Turkey on the night of the coup bid.

Mustafa Kocyigit, a former prime ministry official who allegedly used the infamous Twitter account "Fuat Avni," and Bulent Gunay, a former intelligence official, got life sentences for attempting to violate the constitutional order.

They also got 25 years in prison for disclosing state secrets and spying.

The court gave prison sentences ranging from 13 to 16 years for attempting to violate the constitutional order to former chief of police Akif Gungor and six other defendants.

The remaining eight defendants got terms ranging from seven to 10 years for being a member of an armed terrorist group.

On July 15, 2016, FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated a defeated coup in Turkey, leaving 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the Turkish state through the infiltration of institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.