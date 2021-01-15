Number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey continues to drop

Turkey on Friday reported 8,314 new cases of the novel coronavirus, continuing a downward trend from 8,962 the previous day, according to Health Ministry data.

Among the fresh cases were 921 symptomatic patients confirmed across the country, the data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is around 2.37 million. The nationwide death toll hit 23,664, with 169 fatalities over the past day.

A further 9,109 patients recovered in the country for a total above 2.24 million.

More than 27.06 million COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Turkey to date, with 167,211 done over the past 24 hours.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition has fallen to 2,311.

On Thursday, Turkey kicked off a mass COVID-vaccination campaign with healthcare workers being the first to get the jab.

Earlier on Friday, the ministry announced that over half a million healthcare workers in the country got the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Koca became the first person to receive the Chinese vaccine jab in the country after Turkey's official drug and medical equipment body approved CoronaVac for emergency use.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was also vaccinated on Thursday.

The first batch of 3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac arrived in Turkey on Dec. 30.

Since last month, Turkey has been imposing curfews on both weeknights and weekends as part of its efforts to curb the virus' spread.

Since December 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 1.99 million lives in 191 countries and regions.

Over 93.3 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 51.5 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.







