Turkey grants approval for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

Turkey's official drug and medical equipment body approved a Chinese vaccine on Wednesday for emergency use against the novel coronavirus.

Following evaluations of the doses, the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency (TITCK) announced that it had authorized the vaccine known as CoronaVac which was developed by Beijing-based company SinoVac.

"While evaluating the scientific data, samples that were delivered to our country have been examined in our institution's laboratories over 14 days," the TITCK said in a statement, adding that the vaccine would swiftly be delivered to the public.