Turkey arrests 45 organized crime suspects

Turkish security forces arrested a total of 45 people over their alleged links to organized crime, security sources said Wednesday.

Earlier, prosecutors in the southern Adana province issued arrest warrants for 55 people, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The anti-smuggling and organized crime unit arrested a total of 45 suspects, including 11 police officers and a police commissioner.

The hunt for the remaining suspects is underway, the source added.

The suspects are accused of forming a crime syndicate, homicide, arms and drug trading, and looting, the source said.

In dawn raids, police arrested several of the suspects, it added.

The suspects were referred to police headquarters following health checks at a local hospital, it added.



