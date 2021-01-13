9 held in Turkey for PKK social media propaganda

Nine people accused of spreading the PKK terror group's propaganda on social media were arrested in southeastern Turkey, a security source said on Wednesday.

The individuals were arrested in simultaneous operations in Sanliurfa province, said the source, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Weapons and some digital materials were also seized in the raids, according to the source.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.



