Turkish forces destroy 6 PKK terrorist shelters

Turkish security forces destroyed six PKK terror group's shelters, its supplies and ammunition in eastern Turkey, local officials said on Monday.

Acting on a tip, the gendarmerie command in the Bitlis province launched an operation in Merkez district on Sunday, the provincial governor's office said in a statement.

In an operation in the rural areas of Celtikli village, the gendarmerie teams seized a large cache of weapons, ammunition and other materials, including two artillery ammunitions, a mortar ammunition, several gas cylinders, as well as 1,047 kilograms (2,308 pounds) of various food products.

Some of the materials were stored as evidence, while others were destroyed, the statement said.

Turkish security forces will resolutely continue to fight terrorism with the support of the people in the region, it added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.