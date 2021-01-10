Turkey reports over 9,000 more coronavirus cases

Turkey reported over 9,000 new coronavirus infections on Sunday.

A total of 9,138 fresh cases, including 1,017 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, according to Health Ministry data.

Turkey's overall case tally crossed 2.32 million, including 22,807 deaths with 176 new fatalities recorded over the past day.

As many as 8,103 more patients recovered in the country, taking the total past 2.19 million.

More than 26 million COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Turkey to date, with 162,786 more done over the past 24 hours.

Latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition has dropped to 2,811.

Urging people to comply with measures against OVID-19, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter: "The drop in the number of patients in critical condition will reduce the number of our losses."

Turkey has been implementing curfews on both weeknights and weekends since last month as part of efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

Since December 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 1.92 million lives in 191 countries and regions.

Over 89.76 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 49.84 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.



