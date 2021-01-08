Turkish troops neutralize 3 more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces neutralized three more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

In a Twitter post, the ministry said the terrorists were trying to infiltrate the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, south of Turkey's border.

"As in the [Operation] Peace Spring region, we will not allow any attacks and infiltration attempts in the [Operation] Euphrates Shield zone," it said.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor, and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.