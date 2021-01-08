Turkish security forces arrest 13 suspects over links to bloody-minded PKK terror group

Turkish security forces on Friday arrested 13 people over their alleged links to the PKK/KCK terror group.

According to a statement by authorities, the suspects were arrested in simultaneous operations launched in the capital Ankara and Istanbul in relation to an investigation by prosecutors in eastern province Van.

Coordinated efforts by the Turkish police and gendarmerie forces against the terror group will continue, the statement added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.











