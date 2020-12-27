Turkey publishes oral history book on Bulgarian Turks

Turkey's Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB ) has published a book about the oral history of Bulgarian Turks.

Titled, Belene Ölüm İçin Yer Sert Uçmak İçin Gök Uzak (Belene Ground is Tough to Die Sky is Far to Fly), the book recounts the assimilation, disidentification policies and torture that Turkish people suffered at the hands of the communist regime in Bulgaria between 1984 and 1989, focusing on the Belene Camp.

The YTB said in a statement that the study on the community's oral history was carried out to inform future generations about the Bulgarian Turks and help their legal struggle.

It said the study, edited by historian Tufan Gündüz, mirrored the experiences of actual eyewitnesses and their struggle against ethnic cleansing. It added that the book would also be an important source for academic research.

The book was published on the 30th anniversary of their forced migration from Bulgaria to Turkey, it noted.