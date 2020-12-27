Nashville bombing suspect allegedly identified

A suspect allegedly to be behind the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville, Tennessee was identified Sunday as Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, two law enforcement sources reportedly said on Sunday.

Fox News cited two sources who it said believe the parked white recreational vehicle (RV) that exploded early on Friday was owned by Warner. They gave no further information.

The identification came after a sample of human tissue was found among the debris left by the blast. However, the FBI is awaiting DNA results to confirm the identity.

As the investigation continues, the motive of the attack remains unclear.

Before the explosion, the RV was playing a recorded message, "If you can hear this message evacuate now," saying a bomb would detonate within 15 minutes, according to the police, while playing the well-known Petula Clark song Downtown.

The explosion injured three people and damaged at least 20 buildings.