Soldier martyred in avalanche in southeast Turkey

A Turkish soldier was martyred in an avalanche in the country's southeastern province of Hakkari, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Soldiers were working to clear snow off a road near a military base when the avalanche hit the site.

The statement said two soldiers were trapped in the avalanche. One of the soldiers was rescued and taken to the state hospital but he could not survive.

Idris Akbıyık, Hakkari's governor, said the soldier was seriously wounded and succumbed to his injuries despite all medical interventions.

Akbıyık said that 37 specialist personnel and gendarmerie troops are currently working to rescue the other soldier.

"May Allah's mercy be upon the soldier who lost his life in this incident that gave us a profound sorrow and sadness, and we extend our condolences to his grieving family, the Turkish Armed Forces and our noble nation," the ministry said.