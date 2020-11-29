TURKEYS VIRUS DEATH TOLL HITS RECORD FOR SEVENTH DAY IN A ROW

Turkey's daily COVID-19 death toll hit a record high for a seventh consecutive day on Sunday, with 185 fatalities in the last 24 hours, data from the Health Ministry showed.

The number of new cases of coronavirus infections, including asymptomatic ones, fell slightly to 29,281. For four months, Turkey only reported symptomatic cases, but since Wednesday it has reported all cases.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic in March stood at 13,558.