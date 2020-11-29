Top Turkish diplomat reiterates support for Palestine

Turkey's foreign minister marked on Sunday International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

"We wholeheartedly support our Palestinian brothers and sisters," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter. "We will always be with the Palestinian people in their right cause."

Separately, the Turkish Foreign Ministry also affirmed commitment to the Palestinian cause.

"Our efforts to permanently eliminate the historical injustice suffered by the brotherly Palestinian people based on a two-state solution will continue," it said in a statement.

In 1977, the UN General Assembly called for the annual observance of Nov. 29 as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Palestinian territories, including the West Bank and East Jerusalem, have been under illegal Israeli occupation since 1967.





