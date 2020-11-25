Turkish forces seize PKK weapons in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces have seized various types of arms and ammunition belonging to the PKK terror group in northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

This came during reconnaissance and surveillance operations conducted in the Zap and Avashin-Basyan regions, it said in a statement.

Among the captured items were 2 AK-47 Kalashnikov infantry rifles, an M-16 infantry rifle, 14 hand grenades, 12 improvised explosive devices, and a large amount of essential supplies.

Terrorists belonging to the terror group often take shelter in northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.







