3 PKK/KCK terror suspects arrested in eastern Turkey

Turkish security forces arrested three people for their suspected links to the PKK/KCK terror group, according to officials on Tuesday.

Security forces from the anti-terror branch arrested the suspects and seized many terror-related documents and digital materials in two separate raids conducted simultaneously in the eastern Bitlis province, a governorship statement said.

The suspects thought to have links with the PKK/KCK are also accused of making propaganda for the terror group.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.