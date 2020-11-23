Turkey 'neutralizes' 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces neutralized four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The terrorists were neutralized in two separate air operations in the Metina and Avasin regions, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK terrorists, found through reconnaissance and surveillance, were plotting an attack, the ministry said.

Operations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized, it added.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, across Turkey's border, to plan attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.