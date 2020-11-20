Turkish president receives top Afghan peace negotiator

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday received the head of Afghanistan's High Council National Reconciliation in Istanbul.

The reception that took place in Vahdettin Pavilion was closed to the press.

Abdullah Abdullah arrived in Turkey on Thursday for a two-day official visit to garner Turkey's support for peace negotiations with Taliban, and discuss bilateral relations.

On Thursday, he met Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Parliamentary Speaker Mustafa Sentop in the capital Ankara.