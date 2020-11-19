Top Turkish diplomat meets head Afghan peace negotiator

Turkey's foreign minister met Afghanistan's top peace negotiator on Thursday in the Turkish capital Ankara to discuss bilateral ties.

After the meeting, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter that they discussed the developments in the intra-Afghan peace process and expressed appreciation for Abdullah Abdullah's efforts.

"Turkey's strong support for friendly & brotherly Afghan people's peace demand will continue," Çavuşoğlu said.

The two countries are expected to exchange views on the Afghan peace process on Nov. 19-20.