Turkish security forces nab senior PKK terrorist in Malatya

Turkish forces on Wednesday arrested a PKK terrorist in the eastern Malatya province.

The provincial security directorate said the terrorist entered Turkey through the Syrian border with a fake ID to carry out assassinations and bomb attacks.

He was trained for sharpshooting, building explosives, and assassinations among other things, the security agency said.

Upon interrogation, he identified organization members and shared their latest tactics.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.





