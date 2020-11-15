Formula 1 DHL Turkish Grand Prix starts in Istanbul

Drivers compete during the Formula 1 DHL Turkish Grand Prix 2020 at Intercity Istanbul Park in Istanbul, Turkey on November 15, 2020. ( Salih Zeki Fazlıoğlu - Anadolu Agency )

The 14th round of 2020 F1 season started in Turkey's largest metropolis of Istanbul on Sunday.

Turkey is hosting a Grand Prix for the first time since 2011.

The race began at the Intercity Istanbul Park in Tuzla district, located in the city's Asian side.

The circuit's length is 5.3 kilometers (approximately 3.3 miles), and drivers have 58 laps.

Racing Point's Lance Stroll on Saturday won his maiden F1 pole position with 1'47''765 at the park.